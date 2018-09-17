Updates from Johnson County Community College: Some Enchanted Evening

Save the date! Some Enchanted Evening – a scholarship benefit for Johnson County Community College – will take place on Saturday, Nov. 10 at the Overland Park Convention Center.

Celebrating 50 years of education and student success

This year’s event will be one for the books, as it will kick off JCCC’s yearlong 50th anniversary celebration. Throughout the night, we will reflect on the past five decades, honoring the people, places and things that make up the fabric of our college. We will celebrate our accomplishments and recognize our learnings. And most importantly, we will look toward the future and plan for the next 50 years.

Kate Allen, Executive Director of the JCCC Foundation, says, “The Foundation Board and gala committee continue to make Some Enchanted Evening a cornerstone event for our community. We are grateful for their leadership and the outpouring of support from sponsors to help our students. It’s an honor that the college has chosen to kick off its 50th anniversary at this event. It’s shaping up to be a fantastic celebration that ultimately will help the greatest number of students in our history.”

Making education accessible

Building a brighter tomorrow involves making education affordable and accessible. We constantly look for ways to support our students, whether it be maintaining a flat tuition rate or raising funds for scholarships.

The JCCC Foundation is essential to the latter. Last year, the Foundation awarded more than $1.2 million in student scholarships. While substantial, these funds only covered one of five requests for financial support from students. This year, we hope to leverage our past success to make an even greater impact.

According to Allen, Some Enchanted Evening has raised nearly $10 million from sponsorships and ticket sales since its inception 32 years ago. This has translated into scholarship support for thousands of students struggling to transform their lives and strengthen our workforce through access to higher education.

Honoring the Johnson Countians of the Year

A portion of each Some Enchanted Evening event is dedicated to celebrating the people who make Johnson County a great place to live and work. This year, we’re honoring David and Mary Zamierowski. David, a retired plastic surgeon, and Mary, a PhD biochemist, have dedicated their retirement years to supporting healthcare education across the Kansas City area and around the globe.

For nearly 20 years, the Zamierowskis have funded scholarships and initiatives at the college, including:

International service learning projects to Mexico and Uganda

The creation of the Healthcare Simulation Center, the college’s first endowed professorship for healthcare education

Annual underwriting for the national Healthcare Simulation Conference

The donation of a patent for SAFingerStick

“The timing of this honor is particularly special in that we learned the Zamierowskis were married the same year the college opened,” said Dr. Jerry Cook, chairman of the JCCC Trustees. “It’s quite fitting we will celebrate our 50th anniversary together with this outstanding couple who so clearly embodies our mission of inspiring learning to transform lives and strengthen communities.”

The details

Some Enchanted Evening is a black-tie event that features an elegant five-course gourmet dinner paired with fine wines. Entertainment is arranged exclusively for the event, and the dancing doesn’t stop until midnight.

This event would not be possible without Jon and Christi Stewart, co-chairs, Mike Lally, corporate sponsor chair, and a driven committee of community leaders.

We hope you can join us in celebrating 50 years of JCCC and 50 years of supporting students in their educational endeavors. Secure your tickets today.