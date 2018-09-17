Inaugural Fall Remodeled Homes Tour features 10 area homes

Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City ReStore partnership gives back to community

Ten homes throughout the metropolitan area will be showcased on Kansas City NARI’s (National Association of the Remodeling Industry) inaugural Fall Remodeled Homes Tour. The tour will take place Saturday, Sept. 29 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and Sunday, Sept. 30 (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.).

The Remodeled Homes Tour features trends in home remodeling from the area’s top contractors, including unique projects ranging from whole home remodels to basement finishes, bathrooms and kitchens. All homes are remodeled by Kansas City NARI members who will be on hand to answer questions and offer home remodeling ideas and resources.

And you won’t want to miss the jaw-dropping transformations that are showcased on the tour!

“Today’s real estate market is hot due to low interest rates, but many people don’t want to leave their existing homes and neighborhoods, which are extremely valuable to their quality of life,” stated Jan Burchett, Executive Director of Kansas City NARI. “Once people see what is possible with remodeling, they may begin to dream about ways to improve their own homes.”

Once again, a portion of ticket sales from the Remodeled Homes Tour will benefit Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City ReStores. Habitat ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores that sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, home accessories and building materials to the public at a fraction of the retail price.

“Kansas City NARI and Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City ReStore have the perfect partnership,” said Burchett. “Many of our members often use Habitat ReStore, which is a good deal for local shoppers, our community and the environment. Partnering with Habitat ReStore is just the right thing to do, and we look forward to a long partnership between our organizations.”

Tickets to Kansas City NARI’s Remodeled Homes Tour are $18 per person online (www.remodelingkc.com) or $20 per person (cash or check) at the door of any homes during tour hours. Tickets are good for both days of the tour — allowing for an entire weekend of fun exploring Kansas City’s premier remodeling projects.

For a full list of homes on the tour and to purchase tickets, visit Kansas City NARI’s website (www.remodelingkc.com).

Who is Kansas City NARI?

Kansas City NARI (National Association of the Remodeling Industry) is a professional organization representing more than 355 remodeling experts, including contractors, subcontractors, manufacturers, distributors and allied businesses. NARI members must complete an extensive application process, be in business for at least one year, and follow the organization’s code of ethics. For more information or to become a member of NARI, visit www.remodelingkc.com.

Before and after of a whole house remodel in Leawood. The original contractor walked-out on the project leaving this couples’ dream home in shambles! A NARI pro salvaged the process. Project by Reconstruct.