Briefly noted: Lenexa’s Vision 2040 ‘VisionFest’ coming Thursday

Lenexa will have futurist discuss coming trends as part of Vision 2040 planning. Futurist Stephen Ames will be in Lenexa Thursday for the city’s VisionFest, a part of its Vision 2040 planning process. Ames will discuss coming trends at the local, regional and national level and how they will affect our community. Additionally, there will be interactive stations where participants can share their thoughts on what they want to see from Lenexa in the future. The event, which starts at 7 p.m., will be held on the Civic Center campus. More information can be found here.
