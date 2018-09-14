With iconoclastic 1960s design of Bruce Goff, Hyde home in Prairie Village remains architectural gem

Yesterday, we took a look at an iconic example of mid-century architecture in northern Overland Park, the Campbell family’s “Dome Home.” Today, we’re looking at another unique mid-century domicile in Prairie Village.

Built with green bricks, lined with forest green siding and adorned with diamond-shaped designs, the Lawrence Hyde house on 67th Street in Prairie Village stood out when it was built more than 50 years ago. And it’s still an eye-grabber today.

Dr. Lawrence Hyde and his wife had always admired the work of architect Bruce Goff. When Goff came to the Kansas City area in 1964, they jumped on the opportunity to have him design their home.

A renowned, iconoclastic architect of the 20th century, Goff was known for his organic, one-of-a-kind designs. His work is primarily seen in homes and buildings across the Midwest.

The Goff-designed, Hyde house was built in 1966 by Michael Rothstein Construction.

Leslie Jester, an interior designer who worked with the Hydes, wrote and photographed a self-published book in 1979 detailing the home’s history. She presented the book, signed by Bruce Goff, to the Hydes The book was handed down to Edward and Sara Williams, the current and fourth couple to own the property.

Besides making changes to the kitchen and pulling out carpet, the Williamses have left house mostly as it was since they moved to the house in 2006.

After the Hydes commissioned Goff to design the home, they gave the architect almost free rein with the designs. Their only stipulations were an open-concept plan and to mostly stay away from circular designs.

The house is built on one level, with a finished basement. The rooms of the four-bedroom home flow into one another around a central living space, with the designated master-bedroom open to the living room.

Goff filled the home with unique elements, referring to the design of it, “organic-prairie style.” Much of the outside and inside of the home is covered in different shades of green, with a flat roof.

A skylight in the home’s central living space floods the home with natural light. A chimney vent hangs from the skylight over a fireplace hearth.

From diamond-shaped door panels to triangular cut-outs in the walls and diamond-shaped lanterns on main house beams, diamonds and triangles are also a common theme in the design.

“It’s a pretty good house,” said Edward Williams, saying when he first saw the home he thought it was, “Interesting. I really liked it.”

One of three houses in the Kansas City area designed by Goff, it’s not uncommon for people to stop by to take pictures.

“It’s even in magazines from time-to-time,” said Williams. “It’s very unique.”