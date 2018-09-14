New vintage record store Vinyl Heaven opens in downtown Overland Park

Downtown Overland Park seems to be becoming a destination for vinyl lovers with the opening of Vinyl Heaven, the second vintage records shop to open in Overland Park.

Jeff Todd, the shop owner, said his goal is to have 12,000 records in-house. He buys, sells and trades new and gently used records at a reasonable price. Most of the genres he keeps in stock are rock, blues and jazz, but he has plans to carry contemporary music as well.

He had checked out his new shop space a few years ago, so after seeing more activity with businesses and residential downtown Overland Park, he settled on the location, 7319 W. 81st St.

“This is an explosive area,” he said, citing the potential for growth because his store and Vinyl Renaissance and Audio are the only record stores in Overland Park. “I want to give people another choice. My goal is to give people stuff they can’t find at a competitive price.”

Customers can also order vinyl records from him and he will have them shipped to his shop for pickup.

Todd said opening his shop was “scary” and “exciting.”

“I wasn’t sure how many people I was going to have, and I’m a one-man store,” he said of his grand opening Sept. 1. “A lot of the stores are so dependent upon employees. If one employee quits, they’re in a pinch to cover the hours. This is small enough I can manage on my own.”

Todd said he previously worked for other music stores and used to sell his records in booths at the Westport flea market. He also owns J Todd Music, an agency that connects musicians, bands and disc jockeys with live performance events. His next event, the KC Record Show, is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at Knuckleheads Saloon, 2715 Rochester Ave., Kansas City, Mo.

Vinyl Heaven is open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.