Briefly noted: CFD2 announces more promotions; 15 Pembroke students named National Merit Semifinalists

Consolidated Fire District No. 2 promotes two. Consolidated Fire District No. 2 Chief Tony Lopez has promoted Lieutenant Justin Hensley to Captain and Firefighter Jason Lamb to Lieutenant. Hensley has been with the department since 2002. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2014. Lamb has been with CFD2 since 2006 and serves on the Kansas Task Force and the CFD2 Rescue Committee.

Fifteen Pembroke Hill seniors named National Merit Semifinalists. Fifteen seniors at The Pembroke Hill School are National Merit Semifinalists. The students are: