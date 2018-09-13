Shawnee dissolves TIF district for controversial development proposal at 62nd and Pflumm

Shawnee leaders have decided to dissolve a decade-old public financing district established in hopes of helping spur a housing project at 62nd and Pflumm.

Developers tried twice to move forward with projects at the northwest corner of the intersection, but they never got out of the ground.

In late 2008, the council had approved a project plan and redevelopment agreement with Cobblestone Village LLC for a mixed-use housing and retail project aimed at seniors. That project was never started because of the onset of the Great Recession, so the council terminated the project plan in January 2014 and approved a funding agreement for a new developer, QRivit LLC, to take over a similar plan.

But the updated project plan, which would have had a 14-building, 312-unit apartment complex in it, drew resistance from the neighborhood. The city council rejected it on a 3-5 vote in January 2016 — a move that spurred a lawsuit from the developer. A year ago, a Johnson County judge rejected the company’s claims that the project had been improperly denied and found that the city council had been justified in their actions.

The owners have informed the city they will not be able to complete a project on the site and are planning to sell the property, perhaps to Veterans Park Senior Village LLC.

On Monday, the Shawnee city council voted 5-0 to terminate the existing Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District as part of its consent agenda. Councilmembers Justin Adrian, Stephanie Meyer and Jim Neighbor were absent for the vote.

Had the project been completed, the TIF funding would have used property tax revenues to for part of the cost of developing the proposed projects.