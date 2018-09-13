Shawnee councilman Justin Adrian resigns, is placed on leave by Olathe schools

First-term Shawnee city councilmember Justin Adrian tendered his resignation Wednesday, and the Olathe school district has placed him on paid administrative leave from his teaching position.

Additional details about the circumstances surrounding the situation have not been disclosed by the city or the school district. Adrian referred a request for comment to his attorney, Lindsey Erickson. She was not immediately available for comment.

Adrian had been a history teacher at Olathe East High School. The Olathe school district’s communication department said this morning that Adrian has been on administrative leave since Monday.

Adrian’s resignation on the council was effective immediately. He was elected in November 2017, representing Ward 3.

His reason for suddenly resigning is absent in a resignation letter to his fellow councilmembers and Mayor Michelle Distler.

“Out of respect for the city of Shawnee and the city councilmember position I have proudly held for eight months, I have reluctantly and respectfully made the decision to resign from my position as City Councilmember, Ward III effective immediately upon notice,” Adrian wrote in the Sept. 12 letter. “I greatly thank the city of Shawnee for their kind words of support and I also would like to thank my constituents for their support during the election and after being sworn in.”

Born in Overland Park and raised in Olathe, Adrian was 33 when he was elected. He has lived in the Shawnee area for about six years.

Because Adrian’s vacancy on the council occurred between May 2 and Dec. 31, the rest of the council may appoint someone to fill his seat until a special election, after which a candidate will be elected for his unexpired term.

The Shawnee council in its announcement late Wednesday indicated that it will discuss the process to fill the vacancy at the Oct. 2, 2018, Shawnee city council committee meeting.