Briefly noted: Prairie Village Teen Council applications due Friday

Applications for Prairie Village Teen Council due Friday. Friday is the last day for Prairie Village teens interested in joining the city’s Teen Council to submit their applications. The Teen Council program give high school sophomores, juniors and seniors the chance to get firsthand knowledge of how city government works. Six teen council members are selected for each school year. The deadline is Friday at 5 p.m. You can find more information here.
It's your community. Make sure you're informed
No one else provides as much coverage of our community as the Shawnee Mission Post. Make sure you understand the issues affecting our area by becoming a subcriber today!