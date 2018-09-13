Best Bets for the Weekend: Mary Poppins and memoirs

Photo credit: Shawnee Town Museum
Head over to Electric Park on Friday night to catch one of our family’s favorite movie classics, Mary Poppins. Lawn games, music and food will accompany this installment of Movies in the Park.
- Do you have a dollar in your pocket? If so, that’s enough for admission to the Friends of Shawnee Town Arts and Crafts Fair on Saturday.
Have you dreamed of writing your life’s story? Head over to the Antioch Library for a memoir writing workshop led by esteemed author Joshua Mohr.
- If you’re looking for a fun night out on Saturday, the Taste of Leawood promises to fit the bill. With food and drink galore, this popular event delivers the goods.