Best Bets for the Weekend: Mary Poppins and memoirs

Julia Westhoff - September 13, 2018 11:00 am

 

Photo credit: Shawnee Town Museum

  • Head over to Electric Park on Friday night to catch one of our family’s favorite movie classics, Mary Poppins. Lawn games, music and food will accompany this installment of Movies in the Park.

  • Do you have a dollar in your pocket? If so, that’s enough for admission to the Friends of Shawnee Town Arts and Crafts Fair on Saturday.
  • Photo credit: Johnson County Library

    Have you dreamed of writing your life’s story? Head over to the Antioch Library for a memoir writing workshop led by esteemed author Joshua Mohr.

  • If you’re looking for a fun night out on Saturday, the Taste of Leawood promises to fit the bill. With food and drink galore, this popular event delivers the goods.

It's your community. Make sure you're informed

No one else provides as much coverage of our community as the Shawnee Mission Post. Make sure you understand the issues affecting our area by becoming a subcriber today!

subscribe for full access

Subscribe for access to comments section

RELATED STORIES