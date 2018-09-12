Your Health: Colon Cancer Q&A





Colon cancer was once sadly described as a “death sentence,” but that isn’t the case anymore. Prevention is still your bet defense, but emerging treatment options are providing hope to the 140,000 people diagnosed each year.

Surgery, radiation and chemotherapy are still most common, but newer, more effective versions of all three aim to improve survival rates and quality of life for colon cancer patients. Learn more about how treatment methods are determined, what to expect, and what is on the cutting edge of colon cancer treatment.

