Thirteen Shawnee Mission students named National Merit Semifinalists

Thirteen Shawnee Mission high school seniors have been named semifinalists in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program.
The semifinalist designations were earned based on students’ performance on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test last year, when they were juniors. More than 1.6 million students across the country take the exam each year. Just 16,000 are named semifinalists.
This year’s honorees are:
SM East
- Grant Goode
- Allyson Griffith
- Miranda Hack
- Thomas Joyce
- Sabrina Lin
- Ainsley Rice
SM Northwest
- Megan Goetz
- Noah Gruman
- Thomas Hall
- Mina Rulis
SM South
- Amelia Mullin
SM West
- Amy Qiang
- Nicholas G. Wallenburg
Last year, 17 Shawnee Mission students made the semifinalist list.