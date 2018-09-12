Thirteen Shawnee Mission students named National Merit Semifinalists

Jay Senter - September 12, 2018 9:55 am
Shawnee Mission East had six semifinalists, the most among Shawnee Mission schools, this year.

Thirteen Shawnee Mission high school seniors have been named semifinalists in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program.

The semifinalist designations were earned based on students’ performance on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test last year, when they were juniors. More than 1.6 million students across the country take the exam each year. Just 16,000 are named semifinalists.

This year’s honorees are:

SM East

  • Grant Goode
  • Allyson Griffith
  • Miranda Hack
  • Thomas Joyce
  • Sabrina Lin
  • Ainsley Rice

SM Northwest

  • Megan Goetz
  • Noah Gruman
  • Thomas Hall
  • Mina Rulis

SM South

  • Amelia Mullin

SM West

  • Amy Qiang
  • Nicholas G. Wallenburg

Last year, 17 Shawnee Mission students made the semifinalist list.

