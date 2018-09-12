Prairie Village mayoral candidates to discuss environmental issues during Oct. 3 forum

The Prairie Village Environmental and Recycling Committee will host a forum focused solely on environmental issues for mayoral candidates Eric Mikkelson and Serena Schermoly on Wednesday, October 3 .

The forum will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Prairie Village City Council Chambers and moderated by the Shawnee Mission Post.

Organizers with the committee are in the process of developing topics for discussion for the forum. If you’ve got a topic you’d like to suggest, email city councilwoman Sheila Myers here.