Prairie Village mayoral candidates to discuss environmental issues during Oct. 3 forum

Jay Senter - September 12, 2018 9:42 am
Mayoral candidates Eric Mikkelson and Serena Schermoly will discuss environmental issues at a forum Oct. 3.

The Prairie Village Environmental and Recycling Committee will host a forum focused solely on environmental issues for mayoral candidates Eric Mikkelson and Serena Schermoly on Wednesday, October 3 .

The forum will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Prairie Village City Council Chambers and moderated by the Shawnee Mission Post.

Organizers with the committee are in the process of developing topics for discussion for the forum. If you’ve got a topic you’d like to suggest, email city councilwoman Sheila Myers here.

It's your community. Make sure you're informed

No one else provides as much coverage of our community as the Shawnee Mission Post. Make sure you understand the issues affecting our area by becoming a subcriber today!

subscribe for full access

Subscribe for access to comments section

RELATED STORIES