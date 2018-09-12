Briefly noted: Stand Up Blue Valley releases county commission endorsements; 4 NEJC Republicans in legislature say they won’t support Kobach for governor

Stand Up Blue Valley makes county commission endorsements ahead of fall election. Stand Up Blue Valley, the pro-public education advocacy group centered in southern Johnson County, has released its endorsements in the county commission races on the fall ballot. Stand Up Blue Valley’s endorsed candidates are:

Commission Chair : Incumbent Ed Eilert

: Incumbent Ed Eilert District 1 Commissioner : Dual endorsement for incumbent Ron Shaffer and Becky Fast

: Dual endorsement for incumbent Ron Shaffer and Becky Fast District 4 Commissioner : Challenger Janee’ Hanzlick

: Challenger Janee’ Hanzlick District 5 Commissioner: Challenger LeEtta Felter

“As with other races, we used a combination of candidate questionnaires, interviews, previous votes (when available), past statements, and other available information, to make endorsement decisions,” said the group in its announcement. “We endorse the candidates who we believe will best serve our Blue Valley community and the interests of our schools.”

Northeast Johnson County moderates among Republicans who have said they won’t support Kobach for governor. Reps. Melissa Rooker and Stephanie Clayton and Sens. Barbara Bollier and Dinah Sykes are among a small group of elected Republicans statewide who have said they will not support GOP nominee Kris Kobach for governor. Almost 40 percent of Republicans in the legislature will not say whether they are support Kobach or not. [Kansas GOP lawmakers’ silence on whether they support Kobach angers some within party — Kansas City Star]