Services set for Tyler Burnett, recent SM North graduate who ‘brought joy to everyone’s life’

The SM North community this week is remembering Tyler Burnett, an accomplished athlete during his time as a student at the school who passed away Sunday.

Burnett was diagnosed with an advanced form of cancer in June after initially going to an urgent care center with stomach pains. A scan revealed a series of masses around his lungs and further testing determined that he had stage 4 metastatic clear cell sarcoma.

Though the he began aggressive treatment immediately after the diagnosis, the disease was already in advanced stages.

Burnett was a new father. He and his girlfriend Alaina Beall welcomed daughter Marlee last fall. She turns 1 next month.

At SM North, Burnett was known for his magnetic personality. A talented athlete, he was an all-league honorable mention wide receiver on the football team for two years and a three year letter winner on the varsity baseball team. A member of the National Society of High School Scholars, he signed to play football with Central College in Pella, Iowa. But after suffering a concussion his freshman year, he changed plans, returning to Johnson County to attend community college.

Burnett would have turned 21 on September 24.

He is survived by his parents, Rachelle Burnett and John Burnett; a brother, Dylan Burnett; a half sister, Lauren Boyd; a half brother, Caleb Boyd; his maternal grandmother, Ruby McWilliams; his paternal grandmother, Shirley Burnett; among others.

A visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Maple Hill Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. at Maple Hill Funeral Home with burial at Maple Hill Cemetery to follow.

“The family asks that everyone wears bright colors to help celebrate the joy he brought to everyone’s life,” reads his obituary.