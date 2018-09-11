Renovation Sensation homes tour benefitting SM East’s SHARE program returns Wednesday

The biggest fundraiser of the year for one of the largest high school student-run volunteer organization in the country has arrived.

The 14th annual Renovation Sensation homes tour kicks off tonight with a patrons party. The homes tour, which features four recently updated houses, runs Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The homes on this year’s tour are:

The Martucci Home: a true colonial at 3216 West 69th Street in Mission Hills

The Crawley Home: a modern renovation at 2110 West 70th Terrace in Mission Hills

The Larson Home: a transitional traditional at 8416 Ensley Lane in Leawood

The Shull Home: a midcentury modern at 8724 Delmar in Prairie Village

People who have not already purchased tickets may get a tour pass at the door of any of the homes tomorrow for $30.

A fixture at SM East for 30 years, SHARE is the largest student group at the school and sends volunteers out to participate in up to 50 projects each year, from local blood drives to service with the Alzheimer’s Association.

You can find more information on Renovation Sensation here.