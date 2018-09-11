Freddy’s reportedly looking to open on former Winstead’s site in Merriam

Leah Wankum - September 11, 2018 11:01 am
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is looking into opening a new restaurant in Merriam. Photo credit Wikicommons.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has something cooking for the old Winstead’s site in Merriam.

The Merriam Winstead’s closed its doors in January 2017.

Community Development Director Bryan Dyer told the Merriam city council Monday that the restaurant chain is “still in conversations” about the possibility of opening a new restaurant in the pad site outside the vacant Kmart property.

“They are moving forward with that,” Dyer told the Merriam council Monday evening.

Chris Engel, city administrator, said he reached out to developer David Block a few days ago for a status update on the planned renovation of the Kmart property. Engel said Block had “nothing to report” yet, but the two plan to re-connect again next week.

Block & Company, which had been working on a possible mixed used development for the area, had indicated intentions in February 2017 to see if it can incorporate the former Winstead’s into the cohesive plan for the site.

Winstead’s closed in Merriam in January 2017.

Freddy’s currently have five locations in Johnson County.

It's your community. Make sure you're informed

No one else provides as much coverage of our community as the Shawnee Mission Post. Make sure you understand the issues affecting our area by becoming a subcriber today!

subscribe for full access

Subscribe for access to comments section

RELATED STORIES