Briefly noted: SMAC PTA hosting discussion on parenting in the digital age; 9/11 Memorial Ceremony set for this morning

Jay Senter - September 11, 2018 7:16 am

Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA to hold panel discussion on parenting in the digital age. The Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA this week is hosting a panel discussion on parenting in the digital age. The event, which will be geared toward parents of elementary-aged children. Will be held in the Shawnee Mission West High School Auditorium on Thursday, Sept. 13. The event is open to the public. It starts at 7 p.m.

Overland Park to hold 9/11 Memorial ceremony. Overland Park firefighters and police will hold their annual memorial ceremony on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks this morning. Overland Park’s 9/11 Memorial, located at the city’s fire training center, features a 14-foot, 2.5 ton steel beam from the World Trade Center. The ceremony will include the ringing of a bell to commemorate the moments with the planes hit the towers and the buildings collapsed.

