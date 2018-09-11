Briefly noted: SMAC PTA hosting discussion on parenting in the digital age; 9/11 Memorial Ceremony set for this morning

Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA to hold panel discussion on parenting in the digital age. The Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA this week is hosting a panel discussion on parenting in the digital age. The event, which will be geared toward parents of elementary-aged children. Will be held in the Shawnee Mission West High School Auditorium on Thursday, Sept. 13. The event is open to the public. It starts at 7 p.m.

Overland Park to hold 9/11 Memorial ceremony. Overland Park firefighters and police will hold their annual memorial ceremony on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks this morning. Overland Park’s 9/11 Memorial, located at the city’s fire training center, features a 14-foot, 2.5 ton steel beam from the World Trade Center. The ceremony will include the ringing of a bell to commemorate the moments with the planes hit the towers and the buildings collapsed.