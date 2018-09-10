What questions do you want to ask the candidates on November’s ballot?

Jay Senter - September 10, 2018 11:09 am
Rep. Kevin Yoder and challenger Sharice Davids are in a tight race for the local Congressional seat.

Dear readers: We’re a mere eight weeks away from this fall’s general election day.

And, as always, we’ll be putting together a series of questions for the candidates on local ballots about the issues most important to Shawnee Mission area residents.

So here’s the deal: We want to know what issues you want to hear candidates in the following races discuss prior to election day:

  • Kansas 3rd Congressional District
  • Kansas House Districts 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 29 and 30
  • Prairie Village Mayor
  • Board of County Commissioners Districts 1, 4 and 5 as well as County Chair
  • Kansas State Board of Education District 5

We’ll be using reader input to develop not only the written questionnaires we’ll send to candidates in the above races, but also for the topics we cover during our in-person candidate forums to be held next month.

Send us your input via email at stories [at] shawneemissionpost.com, on Twitter or on our Facebook page.

Send us your input by Friday as we’ll be developing our written questionnaires for the candidates starting next week!

