Updates from Johnson County Community College: Earn your Commercial Driver’s License

Did you know truck driver pay increased by 15 percent this year to meet increased demand? With many entry-level drivers earning more than $57,000 annually, this career can be both flexible and lucrative.

Johnson County Community College offers a fully-accredited, nine-week Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training program. A “diamond in the rough,” this program sets itself apart when it comes to personalization and safety standards.

Individualized training on your schedule

JCCC’s CDL program can’t be beat when it comes to individualized training. Our instructor-to-student ratio is among the lowest in the industry with over half of the 60 hours of behind-the-wheel training completed one-to-one. That’s right – one student works with one instructor directly. This ensures students have time to refine essential skills, such as backing and parking, in order to prevent avoidable accidents.

Did we mention JCCC’s CDL program has weekday evening and weekend training options?

According to Bob McNay, Veteran Outreach Coordinator, “JCCC’s Truck driving program is a niche market. JCCC’s program is designed for people who need to work while going to school. We do everything we can to accommodate our students, while giving them a safe, customized learning environment.”

Industry partnerships

Our reputation for producing prepared and safety-conscious drivers has helped cultivate lasting partnerships with reputable local and regional companies.

Josh Smith, Program Director, Continuing Education, says the training focuses on relationship building and matching students with companies that will help keep them successful. “It’s about finding the right company with the right mix. Some have terminals all over the country, while others focus on local driving. With the variety of companies that come into our classes, we can help our students find the right one for their lifestyle.”

JCCC also works directly with some companies to offer on-site, entry-level driver training.

Scholarships and tuition-free grants

JCCC prides itself on providing access to affordable education. For Veterans interested in earning their CDL-A, JCCC has a limited number of full-tuition scholarships available through a Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training (CMVOST) grant. JCCC is one of only nine colleges in the U.S. to receive this grant, which is also available to current spouses and children of service members.

Students also have access to the Continuing Education Scholarship Fund, which provides unemployed, underemployed or dislocated workers the opportunity to get the training they need to gain meaningful employment.

Student testimonials

Don’t take our word for it. Here’s what JCCC CDL students have to say:

“I am very pleased with the training I received at JCCC. The instructors were patient and professional. They were eager to share their extensive and varied experience. I consider JCCC’s program to be superior to other CDL schools.” — Bruce V.

“I thought the JCCC CDL program was great. The instructors were all superb. The classroom meetings and range time on the weekends were extremely well orchestrated and targeted at the right topics and tasks. The one-on-one instructional time on the weekend range days was the best way to teach this set of skills. Very well done.” — Lowell S.

Put yourself in the driver’s seat

Driving is more than a job. It’s a career with potential to advance into management opportunities.

Classes fill fast – If you’re interested in pursuing your CDL certificate, register today!