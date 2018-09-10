The What Not Shop at Lakeview Village: A home of retired treasures

An army of around 100 resident volunteers at Lakeview Village run The What Not Shop, a second-hand store open six days a week and located in the lower level of the Heritage Place building. The What Not Shop began at a resident’s request in 1970. The idea came from a retirement community in California who had a similar operation selling donated items residents no longer wanted or needed.

The store is open to the public, and in addition to clothing, housewares, greeting cards and other treasures, features a wide selection of furniture down the hall from the original shop.

What Not Shop at Lakeview Village

9100 Park Street

Lenexa, Kansas

Hours of Operation:

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Monday and Thursday

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday

Volunteers not only operate the store, they also sort through donations and arrange for items that are not a good fit for the shop to be donated to Big Brothers and Big Sisters. Twice a year, volunteers host large sales that stretch out across Lakeview Village’s largest community room in Heritage Place.

The Spring and Fall Boutiques, as the sales are called, feature fine china, beautiful jewelry and antique oddities alongside the more practical pots, pans and silverware. (The Lakeview Village library holds book sales to coincide with these biannual events.) These large sales are also open to the general public.

“I worked at the Jones Store with two other ladies, and we always joked that we were going to move to Lakeview Village and run the What Not Shop,” said Phyllis Keithley, a long-time resident and What Not Shop volunteer.

There are plenty of great deals to be had at the What Not Shop, whether you are looking for housewares for college students setting up their first apartments, or a piece of well-built furniture for a DIY project you’ve been anxious to try.

Sales proceeds from the What Not Shop are reinvested in Lakeview Village, often used to make large purchases that will benefit the largest number of residents. Previous purchases have included a bus, a stationary fishing dock for the community’s three-acre lake, and a beautiful, sculptural water feature at the entrance to Heritage Place.

The What Not Shop is one of the many volunteer opportunities for Lakeview Village residents, and is but one of the community’s many hot spots for residents to stop, catch up on the latest news, and, of course, shop for great deals.

Next time you find yourself in the Lenexa area, stop by and visit the What Not Shop. You will be glad you did.