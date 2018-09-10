Massive police response as officers chase suspect into Prairie Village neighborhood

More than a dozen police cars from multiple local agencies as well as a police helicopter flocked to the neighborhood near 75th Street and Roe Avenue Monday around 11:30 a.m. as officers chased a suspect from Kansas City, Mo., across the state line.

Police had Roe Avenue blocked just north of 75th Street, where a grey sedan with Missouri plates sat apparently abandoned. Officers also had Village Drive, just to the east of Roe, blocked off for a search. Residents said police informed them that a driver had been involved in an incident in Kansas City, Mo., and police had followed the car.

Responding units included officers from Kansas City, Mo., Prairie Village, Overland Park, the Kansas Highway Patrol and Mission.

We’ll update the story as more details come in.

UPDATED 2:25 p.m.: Here’s the press release put out by the PVPD: