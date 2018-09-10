Briefly noted: Board of Objections to hear challenge to Kobach nomination based on Johnson County Election Office

Board of Objections to hear challenge to Kobach nomination. The State Board of Objections will meet this morning at 10 a.m. to consider progressive activist Davis Hammet’s challenge to the nomination of Kris Kobach for governor. Much of Hammet’s objection focuses on the dismissal of hundreds of votes by the Johnson County Election Office. Hammet said Johnson County did not properly handle mail-in ballots where there was a question about the signature on the envelope and ballots cast by unaffiliated voters who went to the polls election day.
