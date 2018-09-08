Your Community: One-to-one homework help





One-to-one tutoring has great benefits for students. It helps improve grades, boost self-esteem and build important learning skills. Tutoring is for those who struggle to keep up, as well as those who aren’t challenged enough. Whatever the circumstance, Homework Help Coaches are ready to lend a hand. With lots of resources, tips and a friendly smile they’ll help students stay on track with vocabulary, spelling, reading and writing skills, math, social studies and more. They can even bring specific homework assignments to work on, such as book reports and science projects. All ages welcome with those in grades 2-8 given priority. Students served on a first-come, first-served basis. In-person tutors are available Monday-Thursday, 4-7 pm at Central Resource Library until December 20.

Live one-to-one homework help is also available online from Tutor.com. This resource is available free of charge to all Library card holders for up to seven tutoring sessions per week from 4-11 pm. These professional tutors can guide students through 25 academic subjects including AP and Higher Ed. There’s even an essay drop off feature where detailed feedback is given within 24 hours. Study resources and test prep are available 24/7 through the SkillsCenter. Tutor.com isn’t just for students. Resources for adults include resume feedback, GED prep, citizenship guidance, financial literacy and tips on helping children with homework.

Stop by for an in-person tutor or enjoy the online resources provided by Tutor.com. Just use your Library card number and PIN/password to access from home. A tutor awaits.

