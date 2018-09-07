Prairie Village JazzFest artist spotlight: Logan Richardson

The headliner of this year’s Prairie Village JazzFest is an artist whose latest project, Blues People, has gained national acclaim.
Logan Richardson had already made a name for himself for his adventurous explorations on the alto sax. But his fourth album, featuring a collection of Kansas City musicians in collaborative roles, has elevated his stature, attracting praise from national critics.
“Richardson’s alto saxophone often functions more like a lead vocalist than as a virtuoso solo instrument,” said NPR’s Nate Chinen of the music. “And however the band surges or thrashes around him, there’s a feeling of urgent communion in this music.”
Here’s a look at group in action during an NPR Tiny Concert in April:
Richardson is set to take the stage at 9 p.m. to wrap up the day of performances.
You can find full information about the festival here. Of note:
- Festival admission is $5 for adults and free for children under 18. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome.
- Please note that outside food and beverages are not allowed. Food and beverage will be available for purchase (cash only). We appreciate your consideration.
- Dogs (excluding service animals) are not allowed inside festival grounds.
- Free parking at Shawnee Mission East, Prairie Village Pool, Mission Bible Church, and Community of Christ Bible Church. ADA parking and drop off available at Prairie Village City Hall. View the parking map here.