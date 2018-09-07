Prairie Village JazzFest artist spotlight: Logan Richardson

The headliner of this year’s Prairie Village JazzFest is an artist whose latest project, Blues People, has gained national acclaim.

Logan Richardson had already made a name for himself for his adventurous explorations on the alto sax. But his fourth album, featuring a collection of Kansas City musicians in collaborative roles, has elevated his stature, attracting praise from national critics.

“Richardson’s alto saxophone often functions more like a lead vocalist than as a virtuoso solo instrument,” said NPR’s Nate Chinen of the music. “And however the band surges or thrashes around him, there’s a feeling of urgent communion in this music.”

Here’s a look at group in action during an NPR Tiny Concert in April:

Richardson is set to take the stage at 9 p.m. to wrap up the day of performances.

You can find full information about the festival here. Of note: