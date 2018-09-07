MKC Nutrition opens new location in Lenexa, offering cardio classes, smoothies

A nutrition shop in Olathe has grown so much that one of its partnering owners decided to open a new location in Lenexa.

But MKC Nutrition — the MKC stands for “Movimiento Kansas City” — located at 12223 W. 87th St. Pkwy, is not just about nutrition. Owner Angelica Delgado said she and her team help people with goals such as weight loss and healthy lifestyles to look and feel better.

Movimiento, Spanish for movement, signifies the shop’s goal to bring the city together in one group movement for better nutrition and overall health, Delgado said.

MKC Nutrition also offers twice daily full-on cardio exercise classes for $5 each, or $29 a month. Cardio classes take place at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. every day.

MKC Nutrition opened its first location in Olathe, so when Delgado noticed many people driving from Kansas City, she decided Lenexa would be a good second location. She said she’s proud of how receptive the community has been toward the new shop in Lenexa.

“It’s a new business, and so setting up out of nowhere, basically, it’s been going really good,” she said. “I’m very proud of how everybody has responded to it.”

Delgado said everyone’s invited to come try the shop’s cardio exercise classes, which are twice daily at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

“That’s what we’re here for: To just engage in the community and make an impact.”