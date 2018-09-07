County officials to visit neighborhoods to collect information for community health survey Saturday

Don’t be surprised if you see some folks in grey t-shirts out and about in your neighborhood this weekend.
The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment and Shawnee Mission Health will be sending volunteers into the field on Saturday to collect information for a public health survey.
Here’s JCDHE’s announcement about the plans:
The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, in partnership with Shawnee Mission Health, is conducting a community health assessment survey on Saturday, September 8th to understand the health needs of the county’s residents.
Volunteers will go door-to-door and conduct 420 in-person household interviews with residents around Johnson County. Volunteers will be in teams of two, wear grey t-shirts, and display name tags that indicate they are part of the community health assessment team.
“If volunteers knock on your door, please open it and take our survey!” states Lougene Marsh, director of Johnson County Department of Health and Environment. “Your opinion is important and can help bring positive changes to our county.”
Household addresses have been randomly pre-selected to make sure the survey reaches a variety of neighborhoods and populations. The survey takes approximately 10 minutes. The information collected will not include names and will not be tied back to individuals.