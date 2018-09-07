Yoder added to list of most vulnerable members of Congress. Roll Call, the publication focused on Capitol Hill, has added Rep. Kevin Yoder to its list of the 10 most vulnerable members of Congress heading into this election cycle. Though the publication still rates the race as “Tilts Republican,” it says Yoder is facing a tough challenge from Sharice Davids. “Yoder has called his opponent too liberal for the district, but he acknowledges this could be a tough cycle for Republicans,” says Roll Call. “Davids is looking to cast the incumbent as out of touch, and focus on issues such as health care and education. Yoder had more than ten times as much cash on hand as Davids shortly before the primary, but outside groups on both sides are already spending in this race.” [The 10 Most Vulnerable House Members in 2018 List Remains All-Republican — Roll Call]

Johnson County District Attorney pursuing election fraud against candidate for Kansas House. Johnson County District Attorney Stephen Howe is pursuing charges of election fraud against a Republican candidate for a House seat in Olathe. Adam Thomas, 35, was booked in Johnson County Jail Thursday on accusations that he submitted falsified documents related to his residency in the 26th House District. [Kansas House candidate Adam Thomas charged with election perjury — Topeka Capital-Journal]

Man charged with killing of Prairie Village teen in 1974 up for parole. John Henry Horton, who was charged in 2003 with the 1974 killing of 13-year-old Prairie Village resident Lizbeth Wilson, will have a parole hearing this month. Police and Wilson’s family are fighting to keep him in prison. [Chloroform killer of Prairie Village girl gets chance at release from prison — Kansas City Star]