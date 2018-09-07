After 8 years with Mission, John Belger steps down as director of public works

After eight years working for the Mission public works department, John Belger is stepping down.

Belger will work for Infrastructure Solutions in Lenexa, a job in which he will oversee construction of both private and public projects.

His last day as public works director is Sept. 21.

Councilmembers at their community development committee meeting Wednesday thanked Belger for his service to the city.

“It’s been really great working with you,” said member Kristin Inman.

Likewise, Belger thanked the city leaders for “taking on a 26-year-old” when he first started eight years ago.

“I hope I’ve left Mission a lot better than I found it, and I’m confident that I have, but I hope you’ll see it that way too,” he told the council.

Belger started working as superintendent for Mission public works in July 2010. He was promoted to public works director in 2013, right before “the Johnson Drive job.”

Redeveloping the Johnson Drive corridor was among the public works director’s proudest accomplishments.

“That was huge,” Belger said. “It was kind of one of those jobs that you feel like, if you make it through this, you can make it through anything.”

Belger said he and his team have also improved processes in public works and worked on other big public works projects. Ultimately, it’s been a group effort, he said.

“When you take a position like this, you want to feel like you left it better than you found it,” Belger said. “I felt like I’ve accomplished that, and it took a lot of help from a lot of people.”