Mark your calendars: Shawnee Mission Post candidate forums set for mid-October

The Shawnee Mission Post will hold a series of five forums for the candidates running for statehouse seats that cover part of the Shawnee Mission School District footprint as well as the candidates for Prairie Village mayor.

Get out those calendars and mark off the following to ensure you’re available for an evening of civic engagement and community greatness:

Wednesday, October 10 in the Shawnee Mission Northwest Cafeteria (7 p.m. start)

House District 17 : Incumbent Republican Tom Cox, Democratic challenger Laura Smith-Everett, and Liberterian challenger Michael Kerner all confirmed.

House District 18: Incumbent Democrat Cindy Neighbor and Republican challenger Eric Jenkins all confirmed.

Thursday October 11 at Village Presbyterian Church (6:30 p.m. start)

House District 19 : Incumbent Republican Stephanie Clayton and Democratic challenger Stephen Wyatt both confirmed

House District 25: Incumbent Republican Melissa Rooker and Democratic challenger Rui Xu both confirmed.

Thursday October 11 at Village Presbyterian Church (7:45 p.m. start)

Prairie Village Mayor: Candidates Eric Mikkelson and Serena Schermoly both confirmed.

Tuesday, October 23 in the Shawnee Mission South Library (7 p.m. start)

District 20 : Incumbent Republican Jan Kessinger confirmed; Democratic challenger Becky Barker invited but has not responded.

District 29: Incumbent Democrat Brett Parker, Republican challenger James Todd and Libertarian challenger Robert Firestone all confirmed.

Wednesday, October 24 at the Johnson County Central Resource Library (6:30 p.m. start)

District 16 : Democratic incumbent Cindy Holscher and Republican challenger Sue Huff both confirmed.

District 16 : Democratic incumbent Cindy Holscher and Republican challenger Sue Huff both confirmed.

District 23 : Republican incumbent Linda Gallagher and Democratic challenger Susan Ruiz both confirmed.

: Republican incumbent Linda Gallagher and Democratic challenger Susan Ruiz both confirmed. District 30: Republican Wendy Bingesser and Democrat Brandon Woodard both confirmed.

As always, we’ll be developing our questions for the candidates based on reader input — so if you’ve got a topic you’d like to suggest for any of these forums, let us know!