Prairie Village JazzFest artist spotlight: Molly Hammer

The ninth annual Prairie Village JazzFest is set to return to Harmon Park on Saturday — and the evening promises some of the most well-regarded acts in Kansas City.

A presence on the local scene since 2005, Molly Hammer’s powerful voice lends itself perfectly to traditional jazz and blues standards.

Here she is on stage at the history Gem Theatre in Kansas City:

You can find full information about the festival here. Of note:

Festival admission is $5 for adults and free for children under 18. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome.

Please note that outside food and beverages are not allowed. Food and beverage will be available for purchase (cash only). We appreciate your consideration.

Dogs (excluding service animals) are not allowed inside festival grounds.

Free parking at Shawnee Mission East, Prairie Village Pool, Mission Bible Church, and Community of Christ Bible Church. ADA parking and drop off available at Prairie Village City Hall. View the parking map here.

Tomorrow we’ll have a look at this year’s headliner, Logan Richardson Blues People.