Education First Shawnee Mission releases endorsements for general election

Education First Shawnee Mission, the advocacy group formed in early 2017 to promote candidates and policies that will support Shawnee Mission schools, has released its endorsements for November’s general elections.

“As moms and advocates, we are very excited to support these excellent candidates running for elected office who support Kansas children and our public schools,” said Megan Peters of Education First. “Our endorsed candidates all display a firm commitment to public education and to the issues important to the Shawnee Mission community. We are ready to get to work and spread the word to ensure the voters of Shawnee Mission are informed and ready to vote for our schools on November 6.”

The group’s endorsed candidates for November are:

House District 14 – Angela Justus Schweller (D)

House District 16 – Cindy Holscher (D)

House District 17 – Laura Smith – Everett (D)

House District 18 – Cindy Neighbor (D)

House District 19 – Stephanie Clayton (R)

House District 20 – Jan Kessinger (R)

House District 21 – Jerry Stogsdill (D)

House District 22 – Nancy Lusk (D)

House District 23 – Linda Gallagher (R)

House District 24 – Jerrod Ousley (D)

House District 25 – Melissa Rooker (R)

House District 29 – Brett Parker (D)

House District 30 – Brandon Woodard (D)

Kansas Governor – Laura Kelly (D)

Kansas State Board of Education – Ruth Goff

The group distributed surveys to all of the candidates seeking their views on issues including school funding, tax policy, school vouchers and privatization, among others. The responses to those surveys, as well as face-to-face interviews, went into consideration for the final endorsement decisions.

You can see a copy of the group’s survey here.

Peters said the group is committed to strengthening the public education system because it serves as the foundation for the entire community.

“Strong public schools are proven to enhance community income levels, economic growth and business opportunities,” Peters said. “We are proud to have fantastic educators and students in the Shawnee Mission Community, and we look forward to supporting candidates who understand the connection between quality public education and economic prosperity.”