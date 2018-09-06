Briefly noted: R Park sculpture naming contest; Candidate forums set for county commission

Citizens Sculpture Initiative for R Park holding naming contest. The citizens group helping raise funds for the new sculpture in R Park is asking for area residents to help come up with names for artist Jorge Blanco’s new work. “Jorge Blanco has generously agreed to let the community help name the R Park sculpture,” says the group. “This whimsical sculpture was designed for R Park to celebrate the site and symbolize the forward movement of our city.” For information on the contest rules, check out the city’s website here.

Candidate forums for county commission races set for October. The League of Women Voters of Johnson County have announced candidate forums for the county commission races. A forum for the District 4 candidates will be Oct. 13. A forum for the District 5 candidates will be Oct. 14. And a forum for the District 1 candidates will be Oct. 20.