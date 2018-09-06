Best Bets for the Weekend: Jazz Fest, cowboys, settlers and spinach

The fun comes at a feverish pace this weekend! Check it out:
- Tonight marks the beginning of the Johnson County Old Settlers festival. To party just like the old settlers did, (you know, with parades, rides, and ice cream socials) head over to Olathe today through Saturday.
- It should be nice and cool to enjoy some good music in Prairie Village on Saturday. The Prairie Village Jazz Fest is a local gem – bring your friends and family and enjoy the musical delights.
- If health is your priority, the food at summertime festivals is usually problematic. Not so with Lenexa’s annual Spinach Festival. Celebrating the time when Lenexa was the spinach capital of the world, this event is jam-packed with unique activities like the spinach recipe contest and the Swee’Pea baby crawling contest.
- It’s outside of town, but it’s too cool not to mention the Kansas Book Festival, happening Saturday in Topeka. Featuring local authors and subject matter, there’s plenty for kids and adults alike.
- Looking for a date night idea? Saturday evening Deanna Rose is hosting its 5th Annual Moonshine on the Farm, an old-fashioned (adults-only) country party with hayrides, dancing, dinner and drinks. Proceeds will help build a draft horse barn.