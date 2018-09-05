Prairie Village JazzFest artist spotlight: Danny Embrey’s Enormous Guitar Project

A frequent performer at popular KC jazz venues like the Green Lady Lounge, Danny Embrey has built up a loyal following for the technical virtuosity he brings to the jazz guitar.
He’ll be up on stage for two sets during Saturday’s Prairie Village Jazz Festival — first with trumpet player Stan Kessler as part of the Kessler/Embrey Conspiracy, and then leading Danny Embrey’s Enormous Guitar Project.
The Enormous Guitar set is planned to commence at 6:30 p.m.
A collaborator with star jazz acts including Karrin Allyson, Interstring, Frank Mantooth, Sons of Brasil, Embrey is recognized as one of the top jazz guitarists playing today.
Here’s a look at Embrey in action at the Green Lady Lounge back in 2016:
You can find full information about the festival here. Of note:
- Festival admission is $5 for adults and free for children under 18. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome.
- Please note that outside food and beverages are not allowed. Food and beverage will be available for purchase (cash only). We appreciate your consideration.
- Dogs (excluding service animals) are not allowed inside festival grounds.
- Free parking at Shawnee Mission East, Prairie Village Pool, Mission Bible Church, and Community of Christ Bible Church. ADA parking and drop off available at Prairie Village City Hall. View the parking map here.