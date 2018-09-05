Prairie Village JazzFest artist spotlight: Danny Embrey’s Enormous Guitar Project

A frequent performer at popular KC jazz venues like the Green Lady Lounge, Danny Embrey has built up a loyal following for the technical virtuosity he brings to the jazz guitar.

He’ll be up on stage for two sets during Saturday’s Prairie Village Jazz Festival — first with trumpet player Stan Kessler as part of the Kessler/Embrey Conspiracy, and then leading Danny Embrey’s Enormous Guitar Project.

The Enormous Guitar set is planned to commence at 6:30 p.m.

A collaborator with star jazz acts including Karrin Allyson, Interstring, Frank Mantooth, Sons of Brasil, Embrey is recognized as one of the top jazz guitarists playing today.

Here’s a look at Embrey in action at the Green Lady Lounge back in 2016:

You can find full information about the festival here. Of note: