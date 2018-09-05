Mission Gateway construction gets rainy kickoff, council to discuss CID delay request tonight

Despite the rainy weather so far this week, the Mission Gateway project has begun. Tom Valenti, owner and developer, said passersby can expect to see workers on site at Johnson Drive and Roe Avenue, especially once work picks up next week.

Advanced Erosion Solutions LLC, an Olathe-based landscaping company, has set up a short privacy fence around the perimeter of the site. AES staff were walking the property Tuesday.

Valenti said preliminary work off site has also begun while the site is being assessed for drainage and other groundwork.

Valenti and his legal team at Polsinelli last week requested the city to delay the start date for a community improvement sales tax effective at the development for another year and a half. Mission councilmembers will discuss the request during their finance and administration meeting this evening.