Briefly noted: Lancer Cheer Clinic will be Sept. 22

Lancer Cheer Clinic set for Saturday, Sept. 22. The annual SM East Lancer Cheer Clinic will be held Saturday, Sept. 22 at the school from 1 to 3:30 p.m. All students grades K-8 can participate — and the clinic will feature a tryout for 7th and 8th graders looking to make their school squads. All participants will learn a routine that they will perform alongside the SM East cheer squad at the varsity football game Thursday, Sept. 27. The cost is $40 per student. You can find more information here.
