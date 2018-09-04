Prairie Village JazzFest artist spotlight: The Kessler/Embrey Conspiracy

Local fixtures Stanton Kessler and Danny Embrey will bring their unique blend of jazz to the stage at Harmon Park with their reassembled The Kessler/Embrey Conspiracy planned to start at set at 5:20 p.m. this Saturday.
Kessler, on trumpet, and Embrey, on guitar, team up with a bassist and drummer for this group — though the two are familiar co-performers on the Kansas City Jazz scene. They’re also part of the Sons of Brasil group that took the stage in 2016.
Tomorrow we’ll take a look at the fourth act that will take the stage Saturday, the Enormous Guitar Project, which also features Embrey.
You can find full information about the festival here. Of note:
- Festival admission is $5 for adults and free for children under 18. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome.
- Please note that outside food and beverages are not allowed. Food and beverage will be available for purchase (cash only). We appreciate your consideration.
- Dogs (excluding service animals) are not allowed inside festival grounds.
- Free parking at Shawnee Mission East, Prairie Village Pool, Mission Bible Church, and Community of Christ Bible Church. ADA parking and drop off available at Prairie Village City Hall. View the parking map here.