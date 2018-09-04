Prairie Village JazzFest artist spotlight: The Kessler/Embrey Conspiracy

Local fixtures Stanton Kessler and Danny Embrey will bring their unique blend of jazz to the stage at Harmon Park with their reassembled The Kessler/Embrey Conspiracy planned to start at set at 5:20 p.m. this Saturday.

Kessler, on trumpet, and Embrey, on guitar, team up with a bassist and drummer for this group — though the two are familiar co-performers on the Kansas City Jazz scene. They’re also part of the Sons of Brasil group that took the stage in 2016.

Tomorrow we’ll take a look at the fourth act that will take the stage Saturday, the Enormous Guitar Project, which also features Embrey.

You can find full information about the festival here. Of note: