Overland Park is the best place in the country to raise a family, according to new rankings

With affordable cost-of-living, great schools and child care options and strong socioeconomic factors like intact families and high employment rates, Overland Park is the best place in the country to raise a family.

That’s according to the 2018 installment of WalletHub’s national Best Places to Raise a Family rankings.

Overland Park topped the list of more than 180 U.S. cities, including the 150 most populous. It’s the second year in a row that it’s taken the Best Place to Raise a Family honor.

The rankings assigned scores to each city in five categories: Family fun; health and safety; education and child care; affordability; and socio-economics. Overland Park fared among the top ten in affordability (second), socio-economics (sixth); and education and child care (eighth). It came in twelfth in the socioeconomics category.

The city fared worst in the family fun category, coming in 94th. That category takes into account factors such a the number of playgrounds per capita, bike and walk-ability, and weather.

Among notable findings from the analysis:

Overland Park is tied for having the highest median family salary in the country when adjusted for the cost of living.

Overland Park came in second in the nation behind Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for most affordable housing.

Overland Park came in second in the nation behind Fremont, Calif., for the lowest percent of families living in poverty.

Kansas City, Mo., came in 78th in the overall rankings. Wichita came in 145th.

Cleveland, Ohio; Miami, Fla.; Detroit, Mi.; and Newark, NJ, were the four worst cities for families in the rankings.

You can find the full rankings here.