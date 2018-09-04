Mission council to consider new plan for old Pride Cleaners

New plans are in the works for the old Pride Cleaners in downtown Mission.

JKM Equities LLC, the company that owns the building, hasn’t quite decided how it wants to repurpose the nearly 70-year-old building at 5438 Johnson Drive. In the meantime, the company has a preliminary development plan that will demolish the building and put a new one in place.

Constructed in 1950, the building on the corner of Johnson Drive and Nall Avenue had been a Pride Cleaners until it closed in the past year, according to Mission records.

JKM Equities is working with KEM Studio, an architectural firm, to design a new structure that fits the city’s design guidelines.

The proposed building will take about 4,420 square feet of space and be roughly 28 feet tall.

JKM Equities hasn’t identified a tenant or specific use for the new structure yet, but the building could become mixed use for any combination of retail, food/entertainment, commercial, office or housing.

Mission staff reported that the intent of the new building is to “provide a ‘presence’ at an important crossroads in the community.”

The Mission planning commission unanimously approved the preliminary site development plan at an Aug. 27 public hearing. The Mission council will consider the plan at its Sept. 19 meeting.

The site may have contaminants from the dry cleaner, so Mission staff reported that an environmental assessment will need to be conducted.