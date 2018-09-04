Merriam kicks off art exhibit with local artists meet-and-greet

Merriam is kicking off its new art exhibit this month with an opening night reception.

Artists from September’s exhibit, “Imagination Combined,” will be at the reception, which takes place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Tim Murphy Art Gallery in the Irene B. French Community Center.

“Imagination Combined” features works by several artists, including Lana Cease, Christina Ellis, Gloria Hawkins and Ny Wetmore. Some of the works are watercolor, graphic design and sculpture, to name a few.

The exhibit will be open through Sept. 29 and can also be viewed online at merriam.org/artgallery.

The Tim Murphy Art Gallery opened in 1996 and features different exhibits each month by local and regional artists. All exhibits are free to the public, and artists’ originals and prints are sometimes for sale.