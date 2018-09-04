Behind the scenes, Ronnie Metsker was losing faith and patience in ES&S, the election system vendor he recommended. Johnson County Election Commissioner Ronnie Metsker has stood steadfastly by vendor Election Systems & Software throughout the tumultuous debut of its new $10.5 million ExpressVote system and the failure of its reporting software. But emails obtained through a Kansas Open Records Act request by reporter Roxie Hammill on assignment for The Pitch show his faith in the company flagging. Metsker wrote in one email that his “long-suffering patience is running out, because ES&S products are not performing as promised,” and complained that “we are being eaten alive in the media.” He also expressed doubts that the office would be ready for the vote canvass the Monday following the election. “What I have seen today while our team struggled to function on software that will not operate, gives me grave concern.” [‘We are being eaten alive’: Behind the scenes as Johnson County scrambles to avoid yet another election disaster — The Pitch]

Consolidated Fire District No. 2 announces two promotions. Consolidated Fire District No. 2 Chief Tony Lopez announced this week that the department is promoting two employees to leadership positions. Training Chief Steve Chick has been promoted to Deputy Chief of Operations. Captain Josh Register is now Battalion Chief. “Both of these individuals bring years of experience and a wealth of knowledge to their roles. Congratulations to them on these well-deserved promotions,” said Lopez.