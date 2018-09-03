Prairie Village JazzFest artist spotlight: SM East Blue Knights and Victor & Penny

The ninth annual Prairie Village JazzFest is set to return to the Harmon Park hill this coming Saturday, Sept. 8, and all this week we’ll be taking a look at the artists on this year’s lineup.

Once again, the festival kicks off with a performance by the award-winning Shawnee Mission East Blue Knights. Under the direction of fourth-year band leader Alex Toepfer, the jazz performance band has continued its national reputation for excellence. Here’s the group live onstage at the 2014 JazzFest:

The Blue Knights will be on stage from 3 to 3:40 p.m. After they’ve wrapped up their set, popular local duo Victor & Penny are due up. Known for a unique brand of swing-infused folk-jazz, they’ve been putting smiles on crowds’ faces across the country.

Here’s their performance of Cole Porter’s “You’d Be So Nice To Come Home To” at the 2017 Folk Alliance International Conference last year:

Tomorrow we’ll take a look at the third act that will take the stage Saturday, the Kessler-Embry Conspiracy.

You can find full information about the festival here. Of note: