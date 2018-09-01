Your Community: Dinner with an author



If you’ve ever wanted to chat with a bestselling author over dinner, you and a friend could do just that. Johnson County Library is pleased to host author Joshua Mohr in September. He’ll conduct writing workshops and book discussions, and present a Meet the Author event. One of our lucky patrons will win an opportunity to dine with Joshua at Q39 on Saturday, September 15th. It could be you! Tell us in 1000 words or less why Joshua should eat dinner with you and your bestie. He’ll choose the winner from all submissions. Submit your essay here.

Joshua Mohr is the author of the memoir Sirens (2017), as well as five novels including Damascus, which The New York Times called “Beat-poet cool.” His work Some Things that Meant the World to Me was one of O Magazine’s Top 10 reads of 2009. Termite Parade was an Editors’ Choice in The New York Times. His novel All This Life won the Northern California Book Award.

“Joshua Mohr is no stranger to second chances. In his memoir, Sirens, he recounts his journey from addiction to recovery to relapse and back again, and the experience of suffering three strokes in his 30s, the last of which reveals that he has an 8-millimeter hole in his heart. Mohr’s prose is lean and scrappy — a featherweight boxer that packs a punch… He speaks with as much fluency about literary structure as he does about tattoos and punk rock. ‘I’m not afraid to bare all,’ Mohr says, and that while writing this memoir he found himself ‘clinging to the capital-T truth…’ ” Agatha French, Los Angeles Times

Co-sponsored by The Writers Place.

