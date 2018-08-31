Briefly noted: It’s Lancer Day in Prairie Village, with celebrations marking school’s 60th year

Lancer Day parade begins at 2 p.m. The annual Lancer Day Parade begins in Prairie Village today at 2 p.m. The parade starts at 75th and Mission and makes its way north to the Village Shops, where it culminates in a pep rally under the clocktower. There will also be a display open in the school library from 2 to 3:30 p.m. marking the school’s 60th anniversary.
It's your community. Make sure you're informed
No one else provides as much coverage of our community as the Shawnee Mission Post. Make sure you understand the issues affecting our area by becoming a subcriber today!