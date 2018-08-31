Your Home: Realtor – commodity versus consultant

By Chad Taylor

Our business has been built upon great relationships with our clients. And not just when they need to buy or sell, but all the time. We see ourselves as not only their friends, but as the consultants for their real estate portfolio. Even if their portfolio consists of simply their primary residence.

I have always said that any industry that is easy to enter (like real estate), typically has a low bar when it comes the level of service provided. It is up to each individual Realtor to set their own standard of service and to choose to provide a great client experience along the way. To me, this choice will determine whether a Realtor is seen as a commodity or as a valued consultant.

Here is the difference, as I see it, between and Realtor (commodity) and a Real Estate Consultant:

Commodity:

Waits for you to call them

Is surprised by market trends

Is available 24/7

Sets you up on an auto search on MLS and lets you do the work of narrowing down

Is not a resource for you outside of the sale

Will tell you what you want to hear

If prompted, will give you an idea of your home’s value

Is a sales person

Real Estate Consultant

Calls before you need them

Is aware of a shifting market and keeps you aware

Respects a work/life balance and is in high demand

Pre-screens all searches based on your criteria to ensure that you receive only the best properties

Is always a resource to you for any referrals that you need

Will tell you what you NEED to hear

Like your financial advisor informs you of your investments, will keep you informed of your home’s value

Is truly a consultant with your best interest in mind

Although the National Association of Realtors has a Code of Ethics and a minimum expectation when it comes to service, they are exactly that — the minimum. We are trusted daily to orchestrate one of the biggest life events for most people, the sale and/or purchase of a home. It is a huge responsibility and one that should not be taken lightly. Thus we are charged to be more than just a facilitator. We are charged to be a consultant when you really need one, and even when you think that you don’t.

As our market continues to shift, as it always will, I hope and trust that you have a real estate consultant to keep you informed of and ahead of the trends. And to be a resource for you for all things pertaining to home ownership. An advocate, if you will.

This weekly sponsored column is written by Chad Taylor of the Taylor-Made Team and Keller Williams Realty Key Partners, LLC. The Taylor-Made Team consistently performs in the top 3 percent of Realtors in the Heartland MLS. Please submit follow-up questions in the comments section or via email. You can find out more about the Taylor-Made Team on its website. And always feel free to call at 913-825-7540.