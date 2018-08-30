Your Health: Life after gluten





Nearly one third of Americans reportedly eat gluten-free. Whether you’re ditching gluten because of Celiac disease, a wheat allergy, or a family member’s dietary restrictions, a surge in gluten-free diets has made GF options much more accessible.

Giving up gluten doesn’t mean giving up baked goods or dinners out! Explore how to identify a wheat allergy, the best food categories for eating GF and some great KC restaurants for gluten-free eaters.

