Best Best for the Weekend: Edgar Allen Poe, Lancer Day and jelly donut wrestling

Gosh, there’s a lot of fun to be had on this long weekend! Let’s get right to it:
- Our cooler, rainy weather makes this a perfect night to celebrate Edgar Allan Poe at the Central Resource branch of the Johnson County Library. The Actor’s Choice, a division of the Senior Barn Players, will present a selection of prose and poetry by Poe that continues to inspire fright for fans of all ages.
- Our little ones have always enjoyed the Shawnee Mission East Lancer Day Parade, which starts to head down Mission St. to the Prairie Village Shops at 2 pm on Friday. Short and sweet with funny floats and lots of enthusiasm, this parade marks the beginning of Lancer football season.
- On Saturday the Overland Park Convention Center is playing host to the 1st Annual Coffee and Donut Fest KC. And while I will admit to being confused about the scheduled events (Donut Queen Contest and Jelly Donut Wrestling?), I am onboard with any celebration of life’s greatest treat.
- And if you’ve got the energy to get out of your neighborhood, there are a number of lovely festivals happening outside of town: Desoto Days, Chisholm Trail Days in Abiline, the Tonganoxie Sunflower Stroll, and the start of the KC Renaissance Festival in Bonner Springs.