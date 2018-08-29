No weapons involved in altercation that drew police to SM West, principal tells parents

An altercation between two groups of students drew Shawnee Mission School District and Overland Park police officers to SM West Tuesday morning, but building administrators say no punches were thrown and no weapons were involved.

SM West principal Steve Loe sent an email message to SM West parents shortly after the incident occurred, informing them that several students had “engaged in a confrontation” that required police intervention. The building was placed on lockdown, with students restricted to their classrooms and no one allowed in our out of the building.

Rumors about the altercation began to circulate following the incident, with some students claiming that a gun was involved. Loe sent a follow up email to parents later Tuesday to dispel that rumor.

“I want to be very clear, in order to clear up rumors that we have been hearing: No punches were thrown, no weapons of any kind were involved, and no one was hurt,” Loe wrote. “We are grateful that, with the support of our officers, we were able to deescalate the situation without any injuries.”

Loe said building staff, including counselors and administrators, would be working with police to help “determine exactly what happened, and why.”

“This type of incident has no place in our school, and we are determined to make sure that it does not happen again,” Loe wrote.