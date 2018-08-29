IHOP coming to Merriam Town Center

When one IHOP closes, another one opens.

It’s been nearly two years since IHOP closed its doors at the corner of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road; that space is now occupied by Pegah’s Family Restaurant. Now, IHOP is opening a new location in Merriam Town Center, replacing the former Bob Evans restaurant at 5870 Antioch Road.

In April, Merriam community development director Bryan Dyer informed the council that Bob Evans had sold the space to Mohamad Touffaha in Wichita. Touffaha has opened other IHOP locations in the Kansas City area. He could not be reached for comment.

The interior of the restaurant is still stripped bare, but a banner across the front of the restaurant indicates that IHOP is already hiring. Merriam has issued IHOP a building permit, according to Aug. 13 council meeting notes. The company had submitted its remodel plans, according to July 9 council meeting notes.